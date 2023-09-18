Ken Chesebro's latest court filing repeats legal reasoning 'that got him indicted': expert

Donald Trump's co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro keeps digging himself into a deeper legal hole in the Georgia election case, former impeachment lawyer and ethics czar Norm Eisen explained.

Politico legal reporter Kyle Cheney wrote that Chesebro's latest court filing claims when fake electors in Georgia said that they were "duly elected and qualified" it wasn't exactly a lie because they had been elected. Just by the Republican Party elected them, rather than the actual voters.

"Here, the Republican presidential electors were qualified and elected by the Republican Party," the filing states. "The slate was not certified or ascertained, but nor did it purport to be. In fact, at the Republican elector meeting on December 14, 2020, David Shafer specified numerous times on the record that the meeting was for the 'Republican nominees for Presidential Elector.'

"...Further, both (co-defendants) David Shafer and Shawn Still stated on the record that the electors were meeting to preserve any potential victor that may transpire through litigation. ... Following the meeting, Mr. Shafer then sent out a tweet which again stated that the Republican Electors had met and voted solely in a contingent capacity."

According to Eisen, this is repeating the logic that got Chesebro into trouble in the first place. "Good example of legal reasoning…the kind that got him indicted"

Programmer Michael VanDeMar posted a copy of the document with the electors showing that there was no mention of the electors being under a "contingent."