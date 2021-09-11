Here is the shocking way Texas AG Ken Paxton commemorated 9/11 anniversary

Real America's Voice/screen grab
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton raised eyebrows on Saturday after honoring 9/11 by posting a bizarre picture imaging the scene inside the World Trade Center just before it was struck.
The photo shows three men in an office, drinking from red Solo cups before the early morning attack.
"Our enemies turned planes into missiles & used them to strike at the heart of American Democracy," Paxton wrote.
20 yrs ago today our country was attacked. Our enemies turned planes into missiles & used them to strike at the hea… https://t.co/whw8tow8cV— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@Attorney General Ken Paxton) 1631358421.0
As Twitter user Ian Livingston noted, former MTV "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans had generated controversy when she posted the same image a year earlier.
"'AWFUL' Teen Mom Jenelle Evans slammed for posting 'tone deaf' and 'horrible' photo of plane to commemorate 9/11," was the headline used by the U.S. Sun.
And sure enough, Paxton was also dragged.
AFAIK, the WTC was not the “heart of American democracy"
But I def understand you wanting to confuse people what striking at the heart of American democracy would look like
— DL 138 (@DL_138) September 11, 2021