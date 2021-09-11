Here is the shocking way Texas AG Ken Paxton commemorated 9/11 anniversary
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton raised eyebrows on Saturday after honoring 9/11 by posting a bizarre picture imaging the scene inside the World Trade Center just before it was struck.

The photo shows three men in an office, drinking from red Solo cups before the early morning attack.

"Our enemies turned planes into missiles & used them to strike at the heart of American Democracy," Paxton wrote.

As Twitter user Ian Livingston noted, former MTV "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans had generated controversy when she posted the same image a year earlier.

"'AWFUL' Teen Mom Jenelle Evans slammed for posting 'tone deaf' and 'horrible' photo of plane to commemorate 9/11," was the headline used by the U.S. Sun.

And sure enough, Paxton was also dragged.



