GOP's Ken Paxton sued for allegedly lying to the Supreme Court about the 2020 election: report

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton has been sued by the Texas Commission for Lawyer Discipline for "dishonest" representations to the United States Supreme Court while attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit, a copy of which was posted online by Reuters legal columnist Alison Frankel, accuses the attorney of "professional misconduct."

"Respondent made representations in his pleadings that: 1) an outcome determinative number of votes were tied to unregistered voters; 2) votes were switched by a glitch with Dominion voting machines; 3) state actors 'unconstitutionally revised their state’s election statutes;' and 4) 'illegal votes' had been cast that affected the outcome of the election. Respondent’s representations were dishonest," the commission argued.

"His allegations were not supported by any charge, indictment, judicial finding, and/or credible or admissible evidence, and failed to disclose to the Court that some of his representations and allegations had already been adjudicated and/or dismissed in a court of law," the lawsuit continues. "In addition, Respondent misrepresented that the State of Texas had 'uncovered substantial evidence… that raises serious doubts as to the integrity of the election process in Defendant States,' and had standing to bring these claims before the United States Supreme Court."

The lawsuit cites the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct, stating, "a lawyer shall not engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation."

The Commission for Lawyer Discipline asked the court to "impose an appropriate sanction, including an order that Respondent pay reasonable attorneys’ fees, costs of court and all expenses associated with this proceeding."

Read the full complaint.