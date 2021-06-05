Texas attorney general admits Trump would have lost the state in 2020 if he hadn't blocked mail-in voting

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Steve Bannon that Donald Trump would have lost the Lone Star State in the 2020 presidential election if Texans had been allowed to vote by mail.

"Yeah, I think it's certainly critical to my state and that's why we fought off these twelve lawsuits," Paxton said. "We had them in Houston, we had them in San Antonio, we had them in Austin — we had them in the counties where you have the most liberal judges. And it was a concerted effort, nationally, with lots of money going into it."

"And just knowing that we had twelve lawsuits that we had to win. And if we had lost one of them, if we'd lost Harris County — Trump won by 620,000 votes in Texas. Harris County mail-in ballots that they wanted to send out were 2.5 million, those were all illegal and we were able to stop every one of them," he explained.

"Had we not done that, we would have been in the very same situation — we would've been on election day, I was watching on election night and I knew, when I saw what was happening in these other states, that that would've been Texas. We would've been in the same boat. We would've been one of those battleground states that they were counting votes in Harris County for three days and Donald Trump would've lost the election," Paxton said.