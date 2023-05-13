Mystery hot mic comment prompts ABC anchor’s firing — but co-workers don't know why

A hot mic moment has claimed the job of a prominent New York City news anchor, but nobody has reported exactly what was said.
WABC 7’s Ken Rosato was fired over a remark picked up on a hot mic, The New York Post’s Page Six reports.
It’s not yet known what Rosato said that led to his dismissal or when he made the comment, but an insider told the outlet it may have been a “racial slur.”
A Rosato spokesperson dismissed that assertion, telling Page Six that “Being fired for any racial slur is 100 percent inaccurate and untrue. Ken Rosato had a benchmark of 20 years at WABC of supporting all equality.”
Rosato was reportedly off the air when he made the remark.
His colleagues were informed about his dismissal on Friday in an email that said the longtime anchor was no longer with WABC. “We thank him for his years of service,” the email said.
Management didn’t indicate what Rosato said.
Rosato in 2003 started out as an “Eyewitness News” freelance reporter and was promoted to morning and noon anchor in 2007. He anchored “This Morning” with Shirleen Allicot, Heather O’Rourke, and Sam Champion.
His bio can no longer be found on the company’s website.