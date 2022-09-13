Whitewater prosecutor Ken Starr dead at 76: report
Ken Starr speaking with attendees at the 2019 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Gage Skidmore)

On Tuesday, Ken Starr, the former prosecutor best known for heading up the Whitewater investigation into the Clintons, was reported dead at age 76, according to CNBC.

Per the report, Starr passed away due to complications during surgery.

"Starr was nominated by former President Ronald Reagan for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington, D.C., circuit, and he served as U.S. solicitor general under then-President George H.W. Bush. He also held roles as president of Baylor University and dean of the Pepperdine University School of Law," noted the report. His tenure at Baylor was rocked by scandal after it emerged that he and other school leaders had worked to help a student they were aware had been accused of sexual harassment.

"He is best known for leading Whitewater, the expansive investigation that began as a probe of real estate investments by then-President Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton, but branched out to encompass numerous other areas — including the notorious Monica Lewinsky sex scandal," said the report. "That scandal involved the president’s extramarital affair with Lewinsky, which started when she was a 24-year-old White House intern."

IN OTHER NEWS: Judge unseals nine additional paragraphs from Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

Starr also joined former President Donald Trump's impeachment defense team for his second trial, stemming from charges of incitement to insurrection that fueled the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving Father and Grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first," said his son Randall in a statement.

SmartNews