Joe Biden to announce history-making Supreme Court nominee in Friday address
Tom Williams/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

President Joe Biden is set to make history on Friday by nominating a Black woman for the United States Supreme Court.

"According to a source who has been notified about the decision, President Biden has decided to nominate to the Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit," CNN's Jake Tapper reported Friday. "Jackson, 51, has served as an assistant federal public defender, a commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, and on two prestigious federal courts. She will be the first African-American woman in the history of the United States to be nominated to the US Supreme Court."

The Associated Press confirmed Tapper's reporting.

"Jackson clerked for Breyer and served as a federal public defender in Washington – an experience that her backers say is fitting, given Biden’s commitment to putting more public defenders on the federal bench. She was also a commissioner on the US Sentencing Commission and served on the federal district court in DC, as an appointee of President Barack Obama, before Biden elevated her to the DC Circuit last year," CNN reported.







