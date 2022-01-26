Ketanji Brown Jackson would be on a 'glide path' to Supreme Court confirmation if Biden picks her: Jeffrey Toobin
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. would be the easiest potential Supreme Court pick to confirm, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said shortly after the network reported Justice Stephen Breyer was poised to announce his retirement.

CNN's Paula Reid reported the short list included Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, and South Carolina US District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs.

Other names reportedly in the running are District Judge Wilhelmina "Mimi" Wright, Circuit Judge Eunice Lee, Circuit Judge Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, and civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill.

"Jeffrey, of those names, who do you think would be the most likely person to be confirmed?" CNN's Ana Cabrera asked.

"Ketanji Jackson, no question," Toobin replied.

"She fits all the requirements, starting with the most important, which is that she's highly qualified for the court," he explained. "She has been a judge for some time on the district court in Washington, she was recently confirmed to the DC circuit. I think, political, that's a tremendous advantage because it's the exact same Senate that will consider her nomination to the D.C. circuit that will be considering her nomination to the Supreme Court. Nothing has happened in the hand full of months that would disqualify her for the Supreme Court, so she would be on a glide path to confirmation."

"I just think the political and legal logic for Ketanji Jackson is very strong," Toobin said.

