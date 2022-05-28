Republican arrested for DUI won’t say where he was before crashing car at 3:45 am: report
The likely GOP nominee for state treasurer in Vermont is refusing to answer press questions sessions about an incident that resulted in his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence only weeks before filing for office.

"Kevin Divney, a 57-year-old financial analyst who lives in Londonderry, was arrested around 3:45 a.m. on May 11 in the town of Landgrove. A Vermont State Police press release later that day said he showed "signs of impairment." The release did not say whether he was injured in the crash," the Burlington weekly Seven Days reported Friday evening.

Divney is facing "perennial candidate" H. Brooke Paige for the GOP nomination for treasurer. Paige is also the only Republican running for attorney general.

"A political newcomer, Divney declared his candidacy under the wire on Thursday, but has the backing of Vermont GOP Chair Paul Dame," the local news site VT Digger reported.

Divney has appeared on CNBC and Fox Business as a financial analyst.

"In a phone interview on Friday, Divney told Seven Days that he was heading home on the night of his arrest, but he would not say from where," the weekly reported. "Divney was more willing to discuss his candidacy, explaining how he began considering a run for treasurer after he was contacted by the state GOP not long after his arrest. A phone call with former Republican governor Jim Douglas, who once held the treasurer position, ultimately convinced him to run, he said."

Dame, the GOP chairman, is still supporting Divney.

"Although I don’t know the details of exactly what happened, it’s very uncharacteristic," Dame said. "It doesn’t look like a pattern, and I think he’s got some of the best technical experience that we’ve had for somebody in this position."

"At the end of the day, voters will decide," he added.

Treasurer Beth Pearce (D) did not seek re-election due to health reasons. Former Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak is running unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination.

