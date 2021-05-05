Trump is the 'puppet master' behind Cheney war — and McCarthy has no power over it anymore: CNN reporter

On CNN Wednesday, correspondent Jamie Gangel tore into the GOP's building push to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from leadership for her criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

"At one point Trump wrote she's a 'warmongering fool who has no business in party leadership' and 'Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice and has my complete support for conference chair,'" said anchor Jake Tapper. "Is Trump pulling the strings?"

"Absolutely, no question," said Gangel. "Donald Trump is the puppet master and Kevin McCarthy is going along with this because he wants back in Donald Trump's good graces for political support, for fundraising. And let's be honest, it's not just Kevin McCarthy, apparently most of the GOP conference is willing to go with Donald Trump and — and push Liz Cheney out. This is truth over lies."

Watch below: