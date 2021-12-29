Kevin McCarthy announces 21 pictures ‘tell the story of 2021’ — which doesn’t include the insurrection
The year 2021 was commemorated by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday.

"In a year defined by President Biden’s self-inflicted crises, House Republicans remained more upbeat and focused on delivering for the American people than ever—these twenty-one photos tell the story of 2021," McCarthy wrote.

None of the photos shows the January 6th insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020 election, as Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell noted on Twitter.

And the pandemic is largely forgotten, with only three of the twenty-one photos showing anyone wearing a mask.

While there were not any photos of the insurrection, there were photos of both the congressional baseball and softball games, a diner in Iowa, and McCarthy celebrating Christmas with the Capitol Police.

While McCarthy had largely forgotten Jan. 6 by the end of the year, at the time he called the insurrection "unacceptable and un-American."


