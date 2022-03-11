Kevin McCarthy blames Biden for gas price spike days after House GOP pushed him to ban Russian oil
Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Screen Grab)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Friday blamed President Joe Biden for this week's spike in gas prices -- even after House Republicans pushed Biden last week to ban Russian oil in the United States.

Writing on Twitter, McCarthy tried to absolve Russian President Vladimir Putin for the surge in gas prices, even though it was Putin's decision to invade Ukraine -- and the massive economic sanctions on Russia that followed -- that are driving the spike.

"These are not Putin gas prices," McCarthy wrote. "They are President Biden gas prices."

McCarthy's tweet comes just days after the House Republicans' Twitter account sent out a message stating, "Biden needs to STOP buying Russian gas."

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was quick to hit back at McCarthy for being shamelessly opportunistic during a national crisis.

"In case you didn’t know already, Republicans see this moment as a political opportunity to score points, not a moment to rally to Ukraine’s defense," he wrote in response to McCarthy's tweet.

McCarthy's tweet also drew the dreaded "Twitter ratio," and as of this writing it's received roughly 5,000 mostly angry replies compared to 3,000 likes.

