Kevin McCarthy made GOP colleague cry after she told reporters truth about his Jan. 6 Trump call: book
Kevin McCarthy (Photo by Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

A new book is claiming that House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy brought Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) to tears after he attacked her for telling reporters the truth about his Jan. 6th phone call with former President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post reports that the new book -- titled “Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress’s Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump,” by Washington Post reporter Karoun Demirjian and Politico reporter Rachael Bade -- details how McCarthy was furious with Herrera Beutler for telling reporters that Trump blew off concerns about his supporters rioting at the Capitol in an effort to block certification of the 2020 election.

McCarthy was particularly angry because this revelation had made Trump stop talking to him, which led him to fear that the twice-impeached former president would sabotage the party in upcoming elections.

“I alone am taking all the heat to protect people from Trump!" McCarthy yelled at her. "I alone am holding the party together... I have been working with Trump to keep him from going after Republicans like you and blowing up the party and destroying all our work!"

McCarthy then scolded Herrera Beutler for talking with reporters.

“Why did you go to the press?" he demanded to know "This is no way to thank me!”

“What did you want me to do? Lie?” Herrera Beutler replied, according to the book. “I did what I thought was right.”

