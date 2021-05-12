GOP leader Kevin McCarthy refuses to meet with DC Metro Police officer
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (Screen cap).

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday refused to meet with a DC Metropolitan police officer who wanted to talk to him about the attack on Jan. 6.

"I just spoke with a very upset Officer Michael Fanone. It's #PoliceWeek and for weeks," tweeted Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), "Fanone has made multiple requests to talk to @GOPLeader. He wants to show McCarthy what he experienced on 1/6. Today he was hung up on by McCarthy's staff. RT if Kevin should meet a hero."

Michael Fanone was the DC Metropolitan police officer who had a heart attack and concussion during the attack. In a conversation with CNN host Don Lemon, Fanone said that he has suffered serious post-traumatic stress disorder and thought that during the attack he was about to die.