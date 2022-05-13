Kevin McCarthy ‘clearly despises the base’: Congressional hopeful opposes GOP leader’s bid for speaker

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California is facing opposition from within his own party as he seeks to become Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In Washington's 3rd congressional district, Joe Kent is challenging Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the GOP primary after her vote to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to a report published by The Washington Post on Friday, McCarthy counseled a member of the GOP caucus against endorsing Kent, who has the endorsement of Trump.

"McCarthy told the Republican lawmaker that working against a GOP incumbent would be difficult to defend before the House Republican steering committee, the group responsible for doling out committee assignments in the next Congress. The member then relayed the conversation to four people who spoke with The Washington Post. McCarthy’s office declined a request for comment," the newspaper reported.

Kent is now opposing McCarthy's bid to be lead the House.

The behind-the-scenes machinations have frustrated Kent, who has so far been able to secure only three endorsements from sitting members of Congress: Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Paul A. Gosar (R-AZ) and Troy E. Nehls (R-TX). Kent has said he would oppose McCarthy’s bid for speakership if he wins Congress next year.

Kent, a former Army Special Forces officer, said McCarthy is "horrible."

“McCarthy clearly despises the base of the Republican Party right now," he charged.

