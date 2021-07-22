Kevin McCarthy's latest conspiracy is that Nancy Pelosi wanted rioters in the Capitol looking to kill her
Fox News/screen grab

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is scrambling to come up with a reason to blame Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

First, Republicans were furious at President Donald Trump. McCarthy took to the House floor on Jan. 13 to attack Trump for his role in the attack. At that point, he never mentioned Pelosi, much less blamed her.

"The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters," McCarthy said at the time. "He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action by President Trump."

"Some say the riots were caused by Antifa. There is absolutely no evidence of that," McCarthy also said. "Conservatives should be the first to say so."

But now the GOP has gone from there to embrace the theory that Antifa or Black Lives Matter was somehow behind the attack. Then they pivoted to claiming that Democrats were behind it, secretly dressed in Trump-support costumes and waving Trump flags. That infuriated some of those there that day, leading them to take to social media to complain that they were the real rioters and they are firmly Trump supporters.

Now, McCarthy is telling Fox News that Pelosi is to blame because she didn't demand that the National Guard be at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The rally was at The Ellipse, just south of the White House and about a mile and a half from the U.S. Capitol. For a city that is only 68 square miles in area total, anything over a mile is further away than in normal areas.

The National Guard was called to be on hand by the D.C. mayor and were near the Ellipse, where the rally was. No one knew that Trump was going to tell his crowd of people to march to the U.S. Capitol, tear it apart and attempt to assassinate Vice President Mike Pence and Pelosi.

In fact, Trump's own staff didn't know, because in the speech that they wrote for Trump that day, the call to walk to the Capitol wasn't written. Trump made it up as he stood there.

See the video of McCarthy below:

