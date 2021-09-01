'Stop -- be a grownup': CNN's David Gregory slams Kevin McCarthy for 'not serious' Afghanistan criticism

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," CNN's David Gregory tore into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for trying to use the exit from Afghanistan to attack President Joe Biden.

Gregory's tirade began after host Erin Burnett played a clip of McCarthy talking about Afghanistan policy.

"I believe right now we should get every American home," said McCarthy in the clip. "I believe there should be accountability for what I see as probably the biggest failure in American government on a military stage in my lifetime. We can never make this mistake again."

Gregory quickly slapped down this statement.

"Kevin McCarthy is not a serious person," said Gregory. "I've known him. I've covered him. That is not a serious comment to make ... just stop. Stop. And be a serious grownup leader. That's not what you're being. The substantive point is getting Americans out. The president said they will keep trying to do it."

Gregory then slammed McCarthy for not even weighing what the war in Afghanistan had cost American society.

"Kevin McCarthy is not in touch with this," he said. "20 years after 9/11, what is America prepared to die for? I don't know the answer to that question. We've been fighting and dying in Iraq and Afghanistan for 20 years and we didn't win those wars. At best, it was a draw or we lost them, and the War on Terror continues. The enterprise was to prevent a terror state from taking hold in that part of the world. That's the concern going forward, does Afghanistan become that again?"

Watch below: