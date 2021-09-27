Kevin McCarthy has his old words thrown back in his face after trying to stop the government from paying its bills

Although his supervisors were aware of the PowerPoint's existence, an internal investigation wasn't launched until the Wisconsin Examiner's first report. The investigation itself was completed by February, though it wasn't finalized by the out-going Chief Barry Weber until March. Lewandowski was found to be in violation of department policies around obscene or defamatory language, and professional image. A written reprimand was placed in his file.

The investigation concluded that Lewandowski was “embarrassed by the distraction this information caused and understands the gravity of the situation." However, the investigation did not take into account Lewandowski's comments during the interrogation. It also claimed that WPD “did not conduct any investigation into Mayor Dennis McBride," but didn't include other reports Lewandowski authored on McBride's “questionable conduct" and his contact with protesters.

Other Democratic elected officials perceived as supporting Black Lives Matter protests were also referenced in Lewandowski's reports. They include Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee), and Rep. Robyn Vining (D-Wauwatosa). Rep. Jonathan Brostoff (D-Milwaukee), along with Bowen, is also named in the protester list, separately made within WPD's investigative division.

The investigation acknowledged that the PowerPoint was of investigative relevance, and that all of the “higher value targets" should have been referred to as “prominent people." The report was finalized on March 1. On April 6, a little over a month after the investigation ended, Lewandowski was promoted to sergeant.

He was also moved out of the investigative division and was reassigned to the patrol division. Weber retired after over 30 years as WPD's chief on June 1. In late July, former Milwaukee PD captain and Wauwatosa-native James MacGillis took over as chief. Besides Weber, 14 other WPD staff members resigned or retired from the department between July 2020 and June 2021, about 11% of the department.

Among those who left were two captains–including one who was involved in the internal investigation–a lieutenant who became a regular face during WPD's protest enforcement actions, a detective, six officers including Joseph Mensah and two others who were still on probation, a parking specialist, a desk clerk, a dispatcher, and a station support employee. Lewandowski remains employed at WPD, and is now nearing 20 years at the department.

