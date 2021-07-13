GOP leader Kevin McCarthy gets schooled by MLK’s daughter as his attack on ‘The Left’ backfires spectacularly
Rep. Kevin McCarthy. (Screenshot)

Dr. Bernice King, the daughter of the civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Twitter this week for what she says was his misrepresentation of her father's teachings.

"Critical Race Theory goes against everything Martin Luther King Jr. taught us—to not judge others by the color of their skin," McCarthy wrote in a tweet that included a clip from his recent appearance on The Rubin Report. "The Left is trying to take America backward."

But King said McCarthy needs to study her father's words a little more closely.

"Rep. McCarthy, I encourage you to study my father's teachings & words well beyond the last lines of 'I Have A Dream,'" she wrote in a response to his tweet. "This nation has yet to firmly commit to the intensive, multi-faceted work of eradicating racism against Black people. You should help with that."

"In this book, written after 'I Have A Dream,' my father writes about racism in detail," she wrote in another tweet. "He shares about 'white backlash' and the need for white people to commit to ending racism. Today, this would be called dangerous. It was called dangerous then. My father was assassinated."

SmartNews