Four cops 'drag' man from Kevin McCarthy press conference for asking question about Jan. 6 committee

Four law enforcement officers reportedly removed a man from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) press conference on Thursday when he tried to ask a question about the Jan. 6 committee.
"I tried to ask @GOPLeader McCarthy a question after he decried Cuban police pickup up people in the streets," Grant Stern explained in a tweet. "Why does he oppose the bipartisan #January6thCommission?"
"A Congressional staffer had four cops pick me up and drag me from the room," he explained.
Stern's bio indicates that he is an editor for the OccupyDemocrats organization.
— Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) August 5, 2021