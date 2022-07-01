'Why was he so worried?' Congressional reporter zeroes on in key J6 question Kevin McCarthy is stonewalling

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the Jan. 6 committee has raised a lot of questions about the actions of multiple administration officials and members of Congress, but one person who has escaped significant scrutiny has been House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
Veteran congressional reporter Jamie Dupree, however, thinks that it's time to ask McCarthy some questions about interactions that he had with Hutchinson before and during the January 6 Capitol riots, as she alleges that he implored her to keep former President Donald Trump away from the building as Congress worked to certify President Joe Biden's election victory.
"At Donald Trump's rally on Jan. 6, as soon as Trump said he was going with the crowd to the Capitol, McCarthy called Hutchinson," Dupree writes on Twitter. "'You told me the whole week you aren't coming up here,' she quoted McCarthy as saying. 'Why would you lie to me?'"
This strongly implies that McCarthy and Hutchinson had been in contact in the days leading up to January 6th and that McCarthy had been extremely concerned about the possibility of Trump barging into the proceedings.
Dupree goes on to write that this is a question that McCarthy should be willing to answer -- except he's instead decided to completely refuse cooperation with the committee.
"McCarthy has refused to answer questions from the Jan. 6 panel," he concludes. "He could describe why he was concerned about Trump coming to the Capitol on Jan. 6 - so concerned that he instantly called a White House staffer and accused her of lying about it. Why was he so worried?"
