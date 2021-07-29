McCarthy claims he called Trump on Jan. 6 'because none of you would know unless you were in the Capitol'

"I mean, I have a whole different take and perspective on this which I'm sure you're surprised at, Whoopi," McCain said sarcastically. "When the mask mandate was enacted in D.C., I was surprised because they have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country as well as having one of the lowest hospitalization and - death rates. It's very, very, very small. I think if you are going to enact these mandates in a place like D.C., then if D.C. isn't good enough in any of this, then I guess no other state will, and my home state governor Doug Ducey signed a law saying there will be no mask mandate in Arizona and there will be no vaccine passports. So I think at this point following the science is important, but I guess that having this low level of deaths and this low level of -- look. I think this is stupid. I don't want to wear a mask anymore."

She said that she will because ABC mandates it, but she was worried about what will happen in the fall, if schools will be canceled again.

"I had always been really trepidations about what the future held because I felt like I had been if not lied to, if that's too extreme for all of you, just been given wrong direction that was just amended and amended throughout this entire pandemic," McCain continued.



Sunny Hostin, whose husband is a doctor, explained that the rules change because science changes when the virus changes. The virus keeps mutating because there are so many people who aren't vaccinated. Even when the vaccine came out, it was explained that it wouldn't prevent people from getting COVID, it just reduced the possibility that someone would get incredibly ill, have to go to the hospital and die.

As Republican strategist Amanda Carpenter explained it, you're not being forced to wear a mask despite being vaccinated. You're being forced to wear a mask because your neighbor still won't get vaccinated.

See the video below:



