McCarthy claims he called Trump on Jan. 6 'because none of you would know unless you were in the Capitol'
Fox News/screen grab

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) claimed Thursday that he called then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 because he would not have known about the riot otherwise.

McCarthy made the remarks to CNN correspondent Melanie Zanona.

“When I called the president, I was telling him about what was happening in the Capitol, because none of you would know unless you were in the Capitol," McCarthy said.

It is not clear why Trump would not have known about the Capitol attack that was being broadcast live on live television.

