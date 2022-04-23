Watch Kevin McCarthy reveal he lied to the Republican Caucus

CBS News reporter Musadiq Bidar was in the room with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as the news was breaking about the taped call he had with the Republican caucus on Jan. 11, 2021.

According to McCarthy, he called former President Donald Trump twice to talk about the tapes that aired. Trump released a statement late Friday night saying that he spoke with McCarthy, and that he didn't like the call but that the two of them were fine.

When asked by Bidar whether he ever told Trump to resign, McCarthy emphatically said he never did that.

While speaking to the GOP Caucus, McCarthy said he would tell Trump to resign immediately: “I’ve had it with this guy."

“Let me be very clear to all of you, and I have been very clear to the president: He bears responsibilities for his words and actions,” he continued on the call. “No if, ands or buts.”

“I asked him personally today: Does he hold responsibility for what happened?” he recalled. “Does he feel bad about what happened? He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened and he’d need to acknowledge that.”

He went on to address the impeachment vote planned in the House. McCarthy explained that he would tell Trump: “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.”

But that was all a lie, he admitted to CBS.

See the video below:



