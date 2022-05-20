Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) noted that his Republican colleague appears to be stuck in a world where if he doesn't submit to GOP overlords like former President Donald Trump, he'll lose whatever power he has in the House leadership.

After fighting to become the House Speaker for a decade, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was recorded lying to his caucus after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. When it was written about and McCarthy was quoted, he claimed that the reporters were lying about him. The reporters published the recording of him saying it, however.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Friday, Schiff explained that McCarthy lying isn't anything new and it certainly isn't an unknown fact on Capitol Hill.

"Listening to those tapes of [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell (R-KY) and McCarthy in private expressing what we all felt about the unfitness of the former president, and to see now how they have completely caved into the immorality of the former president, it just takes your breath away," said Schiff. "What is scandalous about Kevin McCarthy, for example, lying to The New York Times" about the conversations about Jan. 6th is not the lying. Anyone who knows McCarthy isn't particularly surprised by that. The scandal is that if he didn't lie, if he doesn't lie — if he doesn't continue to lie he can't serve in the Republican leadership that's the terrible tragedy."

See the video below: