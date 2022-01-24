Supreme Court throws out Kevin McCarthy's lawsuit against Nancy Pelosi over Covid-19 voting rules

The Supreme Court of the United States on Monday rejected a lawsuit that House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA) brought against Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
McCarthy and House Republicans sued Pelosi last year over a proxy voting system that was put in place due to Covid-19.
The court said that the lawsuit was rejected because it is an internal legislative matter that can’t be challenged in court.
Republicans, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY), have used the proxy voting system.
"If their changes are acceptable, what stops the majority from creating a 'House Rule' that stipulates the minority party’s votes only count for half of the majority party’s?" McCarthy said earlier this year. "This is not the representative democracy our Founders envisioned or what our Constitution allows. It is tyranny of the majority."
From Bloomberg's @GregStohr U.S. Supreme Court rejected House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s challenge to the chamber’s use of proxy voting, sealing a legal victory for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a system put in place during the early months of the pandemic. 1/2
— Billy House (@HouseInSession) January 24, 2022