'Done, done, done': Former GOP lawmaker predicts Kevin McCarthy won't even be in Congress next year

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) bid to become Speaker of the House is in severe jeopardy -- and former one GOP lawmaker thinks his entire congressional career could soon be finished.

While talking with MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Tuesday, former Rep. David Jolly (D-FL) outlined several scenarios for House Republicans now that McCarthy has failed three times to win the Speakership in votes on the House floor.

In the first scenario, McCarthy gives in to every demand that House Republican hardliners have and they reluctantly elect him Speaker.

In the second scenario, McCarthy drops out of the race and the GOP coalesces around an alternative such as Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) or Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). Jolly emphasized, however, that he did not believe that the House GOP would really go through with electing controversial Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as Speaker.

In the last scenario, which he deemed unlikely, Jolly said that a minority of Republicans would cross the aisle to join with Democrats to elect a consensus candidate for House Speaker.

Regardless of all this, Jolly predicted that the next few days would see McCarthy's final downfall.

"McCarthy is done, done, done," he said. "He's not going to be next Speaker. I don't think Kevin McCarthy is in the House of Representatives a year from now. I think he is gone."

