Kevin McCarthy 'moving all of his belongings' into Speaker's office despite GOP opposition
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is so confident that he will be the next Speaker of the House that he is already moving his belongings into the Speaker's suite, according to a report.

Newsmax congressional correspondent Logan Ratick broke the news to host Bob Sellers on Monday.

"We do know that Kevin McCarthy is moving all of his belongings into the Speaker's suite, but if he loses and is not eventually the Speaker of the House, he'll have to move all of that stuff out," Ratnick reported from the House.

"That would be embarrassing," Sellers noted.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives will vote for a new Speaker on Jan. 3. At least nine Republicans have said they will block McCarthy from becoming Speaker.

Watch the video clip below from Newsmax.

