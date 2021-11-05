Kevin McCarthy alleges the 5,000 Taliban prisoners Trump released might come over the US border

Addressing questions by the press in his weekly press briefing, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) alleged that the release of prisoners by former President Donald Trump was putting the United States in danger.

In a rant about President Joe Biden McCarthy complained that "two people on the terrorist watch list from Yemen" came into the United States "illegally from Mexico to California on different days."

McCarthy went on to ask: "Who are they talking to? What do they have planned and why are they here? There are other people I've been told have been caught. Don't know. But they won't provide us the information on the terrorist watch list. More than 160 countries people come from. You just had the mishap in Afghanistan. We had more than 5,000 prisoners, some of the worst people, get out. We've watched what their actions have been in a few days when they killed 13 American men and woman, soldiers."

Trump, who didn't include the Afghan government in the Doha negotiations, agreed to Taliban negotiation conditions by releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners. They didn't "get out," as McCarthy characterized. The Trump administration agreement was to release up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners, and in exchange for the release, they would give up to 1,000 prisoners "of the other side."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the agreement a "historic opportunity" and claimed it was the first step toward potential peace in Afghanistan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell too celebrated the deal, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the agreement "an important initial step," she was more trepidations, saying that more work had to be done to achieve peace in Afghanistan.

The violence in Afghanistan ceased for nearly a year while Trump told soldiers and their families they'd be "home by Christmas."

"We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women (sic) serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas," Trump said in a tweet. Trump never said anything about helping other Americans get out of Afghanistan. In fact, he said all diplomats would remain there without the protection of any U.S. military members.

That never happened. Now McCarthy is saying that those 5,000 prisoners could be coming into the United States, implying that they'll attack Americans.

