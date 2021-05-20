Kevin McCarthy is waging an ‘open-air coverup’ of Trump’s insurrection: ex-prosecutor
Gage Skidmore

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on Thursday described the actions of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as an "open-air coverup" of the January 6th insurrection.

"So, Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy tried to stop the creation of a congressional attack," he said. "Let's see, who would that help? How about the insurrectionist-in-chief, Donald Trump."

Kirschner talked about his time as a DC prosecutor and the city's notorious "open-air drug markets."

"And when I heard about Kevin McCarthy trying to protect Donald Trump, trying to stop an investigation into the insurrection, I thought, 'This is like an open-air coverup.' Because Kevin McCarthy has some deeply incriminating — sharply incriminating — information about Donald Trump," he explained. "Donald Trump, who not only launched the attack, incited the insurrection, but in real-time, while it was in progress, Donald Trump refused to try to put a stop to it. And we know that from Kevin McCarthy."

