Jen Psaki turns the tables on GOP attacks of Biden's Ukraine efforts— and reminds them of Trump's attempted shakedown

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who attacked President Joe Biden on Sunday by saying that his administration should have given more weapons to Ukraine sooner.

Psaki wasted no time dismantling this argument.

"Well, first, just for fact's sake: we sent a record amount of security assistance to Ukraine in President Biden's first year in office," she began. "More than any other president in history and we shared a significant amount of intelligence with Ukraine about Russia's intentions and movements."

She then turned the tables on McCarthy and recalled how he reacted to news that former President Donald Trump had ordered aid to Ukraine halted unless President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly announced that Joe Biden was under investigation.

"That’s in direct contrast with our predecessor who withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid from Ukraine," she continued, saying that also includes the Javelin anti-tank missiles that Ukrainians have used to stop Russian advancements. "Which Mr. McCarthy, who is critical of us in this moment, defended at the time as 'the rightful thing to do' because he claimed that people believed there was corruption in the Zelenskyy administration."

See the video below:



