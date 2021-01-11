Trump admits he bears blame for Capitol riots during private chat with House GOP Leader: report

On CNN Monday, POLITICO congressional reporter Melanie Zanona revealed that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told members of his caucus on a call that outgoing President Donald Trump has privately admitted to him that he is at least partially responsible for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

The claim is at odds with a source who told CNN's Jim Acosta that the president feels "no remorse" for the events at the Capitol.

The Republican Party has broadly condemned the violent attack, which left five dead and extensive property damage throughout the Capitol. However, few have directly blamed Trump for his role in the violence, even though the rioters were acting on Trump's command to come to D.C. and protest congressional certification of the Electoral College results.