Trump admits he bears blame for Capitol riots during private chat with House GOP Leader: report

<p>"Part of what you have to factor in to it is, again, you just have to drill down on actually happened. You have a photography of our client, in a building, unauthorized to be there with what appears to be a podium or a lectern, I'm not exactly sure which one it is called," attorney Dan Eckhart said. "But that's what we have."</p><p>"Obviously that presents problems for you as a defense attorney in that you have your client in the building at the time of the break-in," an off-camera reporter noted. </p><p>"Yeah, I don't know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem, I'm not a magician," he said, noting that his co-counsel is also not a magician.</p><p>"So yeah, we've got a photograph of our client who appears to be inside the federal building or inside the Capitol with government property," Eckhart said.</p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9499663787b9fb171cb6992765c073dd" id="8748c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1348755992981467138"><div style="margin:1em 0">Here’s Eckhart’s comment on vid.
Johnson was released from federal court in #Tampa today on a $25K bond. He surre… https://t.co/w1Q2ur70dY</div> — Josh Sidorowicz WTSP (@Josh Sidorowicz WTSP)<a href="https://twitter.com/JoshWTSP/statuses/1348755992981467138">1610403462.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p>Watch:<br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" height="360" mozallowfullscreen="true" src="https://wtsp.com/embeds/video/67-de36b6e9-0710-454a-8daf-284149afe278/iframe" style="border:1px solid #e6e6e6" webkitallowfullscreen="true" width="640"></iframe></div>
