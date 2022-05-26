Former Louisiana police superintendent agrees to turn over journals related to death of unarmed Black motorist during traffic stop

Louisiana authorities have halted their pursuit of contempt charges against former superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves after he agreed to turn over three personal journals to a special committee looking into allegations of a coverup in the 2019 death of a Black motorist, the Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Video evidence shows white troopers beating, kicking, dragging and using stun guns on Ronald Greene. Police later claimed he died from injuries in a car accident.

The agreement calls calls for Reeves' journals to be turned over to the committee by end of day Friday.

The agreement came just the House and Governmental Affairs Committee was prepared to vote on a resolution to hold Reeves in contempt of the Special Ronald Greene Committee. the journals were subpoenaed in April but the committee has so far received only 11 pages.

Read the full report over at the Louisiana Illuminator.

