Confederate flag carrying Capitol insurrectionist hit with more federal charges
DOJ complaint screengrab.

The Department of Justice on Thursday announced more charges against a family of Trump supporters who allegedly participated in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"Kevin Seefried, who was photographed carrying a Confederate flag in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, has been indicted by a grand jury on five counts related to obstruction, entering restricted property and disorderly conduct," CNBC reported Thursday. "Seefried's son, Hunter Seefried, was also indicted. The younger Seefried faces the same five counts as his father in addition to three charges related to destruction of government property and violence on Capitol grounds."

Both men are residents of Delaware, which fought against the Confederacy during the Civil War.



USA vs Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried.Screengrab.