Singer Kid Rock, who earlier this year became among the most high-profile figures to promote a Bud Light boycott over its partnership with a transgender woman activist, appears to have turned his back on his own cause, TMZ reports.

The entertainment news outlet obtained video of the musician drinking a Bud Light at a Colt Ford show at Skydeck in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Unclear if there were other beer options available, but Kid Rock's choice seems pretty shocking considering how hard he went in on the brand earlier this year,” the report said.

Kid Rock in April posted a video on social media showing him shooting up several cases of Bud Light with an AR-15 in protest over the beer’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney.

“(Expletive) Bud Light and (expletive) Anheuser-Busch!” Kid Rock says in the video after destroying the beer.

Social media users pounced.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan wrote on his X account: "First, he doesn’t just vow to boycott Bud Light, he shoots a case of it on camera with an AR-15. Then, not only does he go back to immediately drinking Bud Light again but he does it in public and gets caught."

“Can’t make this stuff up.”

Former West Virginia State Senator Richard N. Ojeda II wrote: “Apparently Kid Rock doesn’t have any issues with Bud Light when he doesn’t think the cameras are on him.”

