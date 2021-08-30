Kid Rock cancels shows after 'over half' of his band catches COVID-19 in wake of Sturgis performance
According to The Independent, conservative singer-songwriter Kid Rock has canceled a planned performance at Billy Bob's Texas this weekend, because multiple members of his band have been infected with COVID-19 following a set at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

"I am pissed," he wrote on Twitter. "Over half the band has f**king covid (not me), and before u sh*t for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated."

"The controversial US singer, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, was scheduled to perform at Billy Bob's on 27 and 28 August," reported Maanya Sachdeva. "This comes after Kid Rock played to a 'packed house' at the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on 8 August, which health officials are calling a 'superspreader event'."

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has led to a spike in cases of COVID-19 across the state of South Dakota, with over 3,800 new cases and seven deaths at the end of August.

