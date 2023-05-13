Naked kidnapping victim rescued from U-Haul after traffic stop: report
Police have said they were able to rescue a kidnapping victim from the back of a U-Haul truck following a traffic stop.

Authorities arrested Dennis Bell after they received multiple calls about a U-Haul truck that had been "driving erratically and striking multiple parked vehicles," according to a press release from the Maryland State Police.

"Bell faces 14 criminal charges including first degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, fourth degree sex offense, possession of suspected crack cocaine and driving while impaired," police said. "Bell is also facing 19 traffic charges related to the incident. Bell is currently being held at the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections."

The state police added that Bell had been driving the U-Haul when he "made contact" with the alleged victim at a convenience store.

"The victim told police that Bell pushed her into the U-Haul truck and threatened her life if she did not comply with his demands," the press release says. "Bell reportedly drove around all day with the victim sitting on the floor board in the front seat. The victim reported that while in Bell’s truck, he removed her clothing and used a pocket knife to stab her fingers. The victim informed police that she did not know where she was throughout the day while Bell continued to drive."

After police received calls about the erratic driving, they located the U-Haul and attempted a felony traffic stop. Bell reportedly refused to stop.

"A pursuit ensued and ended at Baltimore Avenue and Elm Street in Lanham where the vehicle became disabled in a ditch," the police said. "Two troopers approached the passenger side of the U-Haul to make contact with Bell. He refused to exit the vehicle after multiple verbal requests. The troopers were able to gain entry into the vehicle through the passenger side window and discovered the victim. She was without clothing and sitting on the floor board in the front seat with apparent wounds to her fingers."

The press release was also picked up by NBC News.

