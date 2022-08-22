Police spent 19,000 hours searching for missing teen — adventurers found her in 2 days: report

After a massive search by authorities, a missing teenager was reportedly found by volunteer scuba divers on Sunday.

"Just over two weeks after Kiely Rodni mysteriously disappeared from a high school graduation party at a northern California campground, a dive team said Sunday that it found the 16-year-old dead in her overturned SUV," The Daily Beast reported. "Adventures With Purpose, a search-and-recovery group known for solving roughly two dozen cold cases, said a six-man dive team affiliated with the group had located the car in a reservoir."

On Sunday, Adventurers With Purpose announced on Facebook that Rodni's body was found in a reservoir under less than fifteen feet of water. The group says it had notified her family and that law enforcement was on the way.

"The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, one of roughly 18 agencies involved in the search for Rodni, said that it was aware of the update and was sending deputies out to meet Adventures With Purpose," The Beast reported. "The 'astronomical' search for Rodni, which spanned at least two states and thousands of acres, saw police accrue 19,951 cumulative man hours and review 1,871 tips, according to figures shared by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday."

The group arrived in the region early Saturday and discovered Rodni in Prosser Creek Reservoir, which The Beast says was "just a few hundred yards from the site where Rodni was last seen on Aug. 6."

"The teen was last seen around 12:30 a.m. at the party, with the last activity on her cell phone coming three minutes later near a lake," The Beast reported. "She had texted her mom at about 12:15 a.m. to say she’d be on her way home soon but Sami Smith, another of Rodni’s close friends, told Fox News she’d been 'partying' with Rodni, and Rodni was too drunk to drive home. She thought Rodni was going to stay the night at the campground instead, she said. At least 1,200 tips flooded law enforcement’s phones, but cops struggled to get a substantial lead."

