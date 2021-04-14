Cop who fatally shot Daunte Wright will be charged with manslaughter: report

Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter will be charged with manslaughter after she fatally shot Daunte Wright.

Local news station KSTP reports that the Washington County Attorney's Office has decided to charge Potter with manslaughter after she claimed that she accidentally shot Wright with her service weapon after mistaking it for a taser.

KSTP's sources also claim that Washington County Attorney Pete Orput has met with Wright's family and has informed them of his decision to charge the former Brooklyn Center officer, who resigned from the force this week after working there for 26 years.