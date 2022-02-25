Kimberly Guilfoyle and her lawyers cut short her interview with Jan. 6 committee after a 'tense confrontation': report

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was interviewed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot this Friday. But according to CBS News reporter Robert Costa, the interview was cut short due to concerns from her lawyers about the committee's "ground rules."

"A tense confrontation between the House select committee and Kimberly Guilfoyle unfolded privately on Friday morning," reported Costa, citing four people familiar with the incident.

"When Guilfoyle appeared on Friday’s virtual meeting, she and her lawyers grew immediately concerned when they saw who else was on the call, including lawmakers on the committee such as Rep. Adam Schiff of California and Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, both Democrats," Costa tweeted. "Guilfoyle spoke up and asked why members — and not just lawyers and committee staff — were on the call, three of the people said. 'Kim balked and said this isn’t my understanding,' one of the people said. A second person described her as 'outraged.'"





“This is not my understanding,” Guilfoyle told the committee, and then said she would cease to continue the conversation until her lawyers had further discussions with the committee about the format, the people said.



A spokesman for the committee declined to comment.

As CNN points out, Guilfoyle helped raise money for the Trump campaign and the January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally. She also spoke at the rally, telling the crowd, "We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections."

