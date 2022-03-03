Kimberly Guilfoyle slapped with subpoena by Jan. 6 Committee one week after she cut off meeting

Kimberly Guilfoyle last week angrily cut off a voluntary meeting with the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots -- and now she's been hit with a subpoena.
As Politico's Kyle Cheney reports, the committee is subpoenaing Guilfoyle on the grounds that she was a "key" organizer of the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6th the directly preceded the riots.
Guilfoyle agreed to voluntarily talk with the commission virtually last week, although she reportedly grew uncomfortable when she found out that Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) would be participating, and one source told Washington Post reporter Robert Costa that Guilfoyle grew "outraged" upon learning.
This led to her decision to abruptly end the meeting, which a committee spokesperson told CNN is what forced its hand to send her a subpoena.
"The Select Committee had hoped she would do as dozens of other witnesses have done: participate in a voluntary transcribed interview with staff and committee members," the spokesperson explained. "Ms. Guilfoyle has now declined to do so, forcing the Select Committee to compel her testimony at an upcoming deposition."
