Kimberly Guilfoyle’s 'weird' 54th birthday party featured some incredulous Trump rants and a YMCA dance

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s "weird" birthday party Tuesday night went off the rails when former President Donald Trump let the attendees know just how bad things are going in today’s America.
But first the good news!
Before describing “many, many terrorists” entering the United States, Trump made sure to let the partiers know his campaign is going well.
Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancé and California Gov. Gavin Newsom's ex-wife, was celebrating her 54th birthday.
“We’re leading in New Hampshire by 47 points,” Trump is heard saying in a video of the party circulating on social media.
Another video shows him dancing (waving his fists) to “YMCA.”
“I want to just tell you we’re fighting very hard, we have a country that’s in very bad shape,” Trump is heard saying in the video.
“We have millions and millions of people pouring in from mental institutions and jails, every country, 128 countries.”
Trump said he had proof that at least 98 of those countries are releasing all their prisoners and people from mental institutions into the United States, but didn’t offer such evidence.
“So we have people coming into this country, it’s a disaster, including many many terrorists, so we’re going to change it around.
“We’re going to change it around fast.”
