King Charles shows support for investigation into royal family’s ties to slavery

"Say it!" the teacher can be heard saying in the video. "You asked me how to spell it, so go ahead and pronounce it. N****r. Pronounce it after me, n****r."

The teacher was reportedly unavailable for comment when contacted by reporters.

"The Fontana Unified School District would not comment on whether the teacher was disciplined or not, but did provide a statement that read in part, 'While we acknowledge that this derogatory language comes from a novel first published in the late 1800s, and that historical context is important to consider when discussing literature, the district does not condone the language that was used in the video or using that language outside of the context of discussing the novel,'" the report continued.

Such incidents have blown up into controversies all around the country. At Kankakee High School in Illinois last year, a teacher was placed on leave after calling a student the N-word for walking out of class. And last month, at South Doyle High School in Tennessee, a teacher was caught on video demanding to be able to use the word if he's repeating what students are saying, while Black students begged him to stop.

