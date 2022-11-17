Knife-wielding man walks into New York Times building and demands to see political reporters
A man carrying a knife walked into the New York Times building in Manhattan on Thursday and demanded to speak to “the politics section,” the New York Post reports.

The man was also reportedly carrying a stuffed animal in his other hand. He then asked to see the Times' political reporters before handing the knife over to security.

Police say there was no struggle.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

