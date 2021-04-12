Knoxville station can’t keep track of which local shooting they’re showing video of
WVLT

On Monday, violence and chaos in Knoxville, Tennessee reached such a pitch that a local news station confusedly covered one shooting with footage of another shooting happening near the first shooting at the same time.

"Ah, gotcha, I forgot about the other shooting," said the anchor. "So this is actually live."

The first shooting in question was a mass shooting at Austin-East High School, which has reportedly left several casualties including a police officer. The second shooting has fewer details, but it was reported a mile away from the first shooting, with Knox County sheriff's deputies responding to the incident.

