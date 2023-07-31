Koran burned again in Sweden as governments consider ban
A view of the Koran ,Islam's holy book, at a Mosque. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Two men burned a copy of the Koran in front of the Swedish parliament on Monday, the latest in a string of demonstrations in which Islam's holy book was destroyed. The two trampled on the Koran and then set it on fire, the Swedish news agency TT reported. The same men have previously attracted attention with Islamophobic actions. Earlier in July they set fire to a Koran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, which led to violent protests in several Muslim countries. In Iraq, a mob stormed the Swedish embassy and the government expelled the Swedish ambassador from the country. During Monda...