Kristi Noem puts Ron DeSantis on notice while crowing about her 'aggressive' abortion restrictions

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis starts trying to widen his base for a possible run for President in 2024, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem wants to make sure that DeSantis not only stays true to his anti-abortion electoral base, but wants DeSantis to help lead their group of right-wing conservative governors to make an even stronger position to restrict abortion.

Recent reports have suggested that Noem was given a blessing from former President Donald Trump to begin a 'one-way feud' with DeSantis, who has emerged as Trump's chief potential rival for the presidency in 2024.

Noem herself may be a rival to DeSantis for the 2024 GOP Presidential nomination, so she is staking her political stance to the right of DeSantis.

In an interview with CBS News, Noem said she would, "nudge every governor to do what they can to back up their pro-life record."

That included DeSantis, who was mentioned by name, and Noem repeatedly mentioned that she believes that South Dakota's abortion laws should be a model for other, more heavily populated, states. Outside of if the pregnant woman's life is in danger, there are no exceptions for the total abortion ban across the state, not even in cases or rape or incest.

In the interview with CBS News, Noem described her stance against abortion as "aggressive."