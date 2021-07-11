North Dakota's Kristie Noem is already readying her attacks against Ron DeSantis

North Dakota Gov. Kristie Noem (R) may be crafting her attacks against Republicans for 2024, or she could just be snubbing them for kicks. Either way, Noem attacked Republican governors who closed down their states in 2020 during the COVID-19 crisis.

Noem is rumored to be thinking about a 2024 run for president or she could be a running mate for former President Donald Trump, who has been looking for other options to replace Mike Pence.

During her speech to the 2021 CPAC conference, she attacked people like Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for closing his state and now pretending like he didn't.

"Let's talk about rewriting history. We've got Republican Governors across the country pretending they didn't shut down their states ... that they didn't close their beaches," she said.

DeSantis scored 68 percent in the CPAC straw poll on Sunday, and Noem didn't even place, so she would have to bring down DeSantis to come close to being a presidential contender. That said, it's still extremely early for 2024.

