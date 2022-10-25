Trump's Michigan SOS nominee cites discredited '2000 Mules' theory in attack on 'dirtbag' opponent

Michigan secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo blasted Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson while citing a discredited movie that claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen using so-called ballot "mules."

During an interview with Real America's Voice host David Brody, Karamo repeatedly insisted that Benson was "just a habitual lawbreaker."

"These people that pound their chest, 'I went to Harvard; I went to Oxford. Look at all I've accomplished.' And then these people are just corrupt dirtbags. And that's what we see happening," she explained. "And one of the things we need to remember is a lot of people who are in politics are attorneys not because they want justice, they want to know how best to break the law."

The candidate added: "I mean, think about it what will be the perfect criminal pair? An attorney and a cop. So these individuals go to law school simply so they can learn how to break the law even better."

Karamo pointed to the conspiracy theory movie 2000 Mules to make her point. The film claimed to have uncovered evidence of widespread election fraud, but former Attorney General Bill Barr has said that the claims were investigated and found to be false.

"She's refusing to remove dead people from the voter rolls," Karamo said of Benson. "And when you look at what happened with 2000 Mules,' they need those bogus registrations in order to pump the illegal ballots."

"My opponent just lies and lies and lies," she charged. "She's a despicable human being; a really awful human being."

Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.