Cop quits after damning body camera footage shows him strangling and pistol-whipping suspect
The Aurora Police Department announced on Thursday that former officer John Haubert has resigned from the force.

Haubert was arrested after allegedly strangling a suspect for 39 seconds and hitting him in the head four times with his handgun.

The arrest warrant for Haubert revealed he was wanted for Attempted First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Felony Menacing, Official Oppression, and 1st Degree Official Misconduct.

Body camera footage revealed the suspect repeatedly telling Haubert, "you're killing me."

"Even though Mr. Haubert has resigned, the Internal Affairs investigation (IA) into his alleged misconduct and the investigation into the force used on Mr. Vinson will continue. After the completion of the IA investigation the case will go through the required review processes and Chief Wilson will then make her final decision on if he violated department directives and what discipline Mr. Haubert would have received if he had not resigned today," the department noted.

