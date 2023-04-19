'Trigger Time with Kyle Rittenhouse' auctioned at GOP fundraiser: report

A GOP fundraiser in Idaho auctioned off a “trigger time with Kyle Rittenhouse” prize, offering the highest bidders the chance to blaze away with the right-winger who, as a 17-year-old, shot and killed two men during a Black Lives Matter protest.

The “exclusive event” would include “rifles…rounds…range time” at a venue called Guns-n-Gear, along with an opportunity for photos and autographs with the babyfaced killer, the Daily Beast reported, quoting a promo for the event organized by the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee in Idaho.

The 30 highest bidders would get the chance to take part, with bids starting at $100.

A Ruger AR-556 assault weapon autographed by Rittenhouse was also up for grabs for $3,000, the Beast reported.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty in 2020 after he shot three men, killing two, as outraged Kenosha citizens protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He famously wept at his trial. Rittenhouse had been among a group of armed people who said they were there to protect businesses from the protesters.

When a protester grabbed the barrel of his gun, Rittenhouse shot him. He was chased, and shot another two men. He was acquitted at his trial after claiming self-defense and has since become a celebrity among right-wingers, even meeting with former President Donald Trump.

The Beast said the committee’s first vice chair, Anthony Tirino, posted a photo on his Facebook page of himself holding an AR-15 while Rittenhouse autographed it. The picture was posted Sunday, but Tirino declined to comment to the website.

The GOP committee also posted a video to YouTube of a Rittenhouse speech made the night before the shooting event.

“All I really know about you guys is you guys are known for your potatoes,” he said, according to the Beast.

“So, a little background. On August 25th, 2020, I was put in an unpredictable situation where I was forced to defend my life.”

“I was put on trial, smeared by the media, smeared by the current sitting President of the United States,” Rittenhouse told crowd.

“And the attacks still haven’t stopped; I faced lawsuits and ridicule on a daily basis.”“Take us through what your life has been like since your acquittal,” the host said. “We watched the whole ordeal. It was very painful to watch you go through. I was watching some clips the other day and what a painful experience that was for you. So maybe get us caught up what your life has been like the last year and a half. “